SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,120,000 after acquiring an additional 941,030 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,354,000 after acquiring an additional 434,655 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 347,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,271,000. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $201,160 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

