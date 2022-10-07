SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $316,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,799,000 after buying an additional 87,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $156.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

