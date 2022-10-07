SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $244,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

WBA stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

