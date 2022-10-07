SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $93,000 in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in QualTek Services in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter worth $953,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter worth $4,409,000. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on QualTek Services to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

QualTek Services Trading Down 11.5 %

QTEK stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. QualTek Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.90 million. Equities analysts predict that QualTek Services Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QualTek Services

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.

