SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. DA Davidson lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $457.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.67.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $353.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

