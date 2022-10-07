SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 155 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after buying an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MA opened at $299.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.69 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.36.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.