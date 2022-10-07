SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.43. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

