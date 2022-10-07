Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stock Position Reduced by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,019,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 407,162 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises approximately 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.15% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $252,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,691,000 after acquiring an additional 287,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 33.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $2,908,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQM traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,681. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.202 dividend. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 65.89%.

SQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

