Societe Generale Trims Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Target Price to €29.60

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €30.00 ($30.61) to €29.60 ($30.20) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRRVY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ferrovial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded Ferrovial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.18.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial Price Performance

Ferrovial stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. Ferrovial has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.74.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.