Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

