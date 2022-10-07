Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.78

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.78 and traded as high as $40.46. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 627 shares traded.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 75,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.