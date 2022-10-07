Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United States Steel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,015,000 after buying an additional 742,370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,882 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $62,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on X shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

United States Steel Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. 175,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,812,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

