Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Weatherford International by 83.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $207,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Weatherford International stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.69. 4,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,469. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Weatherford International

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.