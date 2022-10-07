Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $51,000 Holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,880 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIGA. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,554,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get H.I.G. Acquisition alerts:

H.I.G. Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIGA remained flat at $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,534. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

H.I.G. Acquisition Company Profile

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.G. Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.