Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.90 Million in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 190,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADAL. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,854,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 1st quarter valued at $7,960,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 4th quarter valued at $6,365,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 1st quarter valued at $6,131,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAL remained flat at $10.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,443. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

