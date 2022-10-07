Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $998,000 in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIMAU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,218. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

About Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

(Get Rating)

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, e-commerce, software, cloud computing, healthcare, transportation/mobility, or financial services industries, as well as other industries.

