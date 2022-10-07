Spartan Fund Management Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.57% of PMV Consumer Acquisition worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMVC. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 34,777 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 138,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

