Spartan Fund Management Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Stock Performance

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 11,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

