Spartan Fund Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Unicorn Capital were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the first quarter valued at about $4,992,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,976,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,250,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,006,000.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ GENQU remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Friday. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Company Profile

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

