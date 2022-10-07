SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 9.7% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $24,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $41.26. 46,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,106. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

