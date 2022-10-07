SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 5,101,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 957% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (ITE)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.