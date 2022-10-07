SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $82.20

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.20 and last traded at $82.21, with a volume of 1606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.31.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.01.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.