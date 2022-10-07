SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 0.8% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Key Financial Inc owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 404,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 149,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,321 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3,024.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 96,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 93,136 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 87,956 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,425,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 433,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,322. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

