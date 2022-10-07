SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Lifted by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.9% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,796,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after acquiring an additional 337,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,763,000 after acquiring an additional 154,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.30. 61,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,882. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.91.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

