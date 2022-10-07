SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Stock Position Lowered by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,011 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,162,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,593,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,572,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,779,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.26. 337,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,344. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average is $136.12. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $170.62.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

See Also

