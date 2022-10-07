Spreng Capital Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 4,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 61,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.54. 170,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.11 and its 200 day moving average is $135.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

