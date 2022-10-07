Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,320 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $133,003,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,878,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $85,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 163,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.