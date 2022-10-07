Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.39 and a 200 day moving average of $191.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.