Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.81

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.81 and traded as low as C$47.64. Sprott shares last traded at C$47.87, with a volume of 12,708 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sprott from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Sprott Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 32.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.79.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 2.0899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

About Sprott

(Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also

