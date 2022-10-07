STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.60

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 2673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STAG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

