Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells $111,531.00 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $111,531.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 668,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. 2,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $727.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.