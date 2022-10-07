Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 1,600 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $172,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $37,089.83.

CareCloud Price Performance

NASDAQ MTBCO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545. CareCloud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.13.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

About CareCloud

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1823 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Further Reading

