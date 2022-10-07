Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.06. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

