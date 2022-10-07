Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 73 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $187,827,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after buying an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,611,000 after buying an additional 293,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $257.89. The stock had a trading volume of 171,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,254. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.70.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

