Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 249 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,645 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,909. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.39. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $96.67 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $178.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

