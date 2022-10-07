Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 295 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

QQQ traded down $9.97 on Friday, hitting $269.79. 2,939,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,289,804. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.