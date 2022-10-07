Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 989 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.6% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.38. 118,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.64. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.