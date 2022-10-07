Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.08 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.62. 158,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015,186. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.