Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $313,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,746.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $21.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $711.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $712.05 and a 200 day moving average of $675.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

