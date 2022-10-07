Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $735,000 Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. 26,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

