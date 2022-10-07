Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MVIS. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 420.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. 22,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,522. The stock has a market cap of $551.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 3.26. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 2,515.32%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

