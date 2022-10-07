Stiles Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,576,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Barclays lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.78. 349,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,438,320. The company has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

