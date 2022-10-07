Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 102 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $10.00 on Friday, reaching $270.94. 25,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,338. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $308.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.23. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.79.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

