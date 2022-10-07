Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 7th (AAV, AC, ACO.X, ARR, BEP, BLX, BOS, CAE, CCA, CHR)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 7th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$13.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from $42.00 to $35.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$22.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$32.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$108.00 to C$100.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.00.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$170.00 to C$160.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$85.00 to C$90.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$167.00 to C$163.00.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $50.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.45 to C$1.00.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $44.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$59.00 to C$37.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$80.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.75 to C$3.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $69.00 to $66.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$47.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$110.00.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$54.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$16.50.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$15.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$60.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$33.00.

