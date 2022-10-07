StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

ASTC opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,581,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,808.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 511,733 shares of company stock worth $227,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Astrotech worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

