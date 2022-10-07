StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Astrotech Price Performance
ASTC opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,581,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,808.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 511,733 shares of company stock worth $227,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astrotech (ASTC)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.