StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $10.25 million, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.97. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

