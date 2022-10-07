StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of JVA opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Coffee has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

