StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Coffee Price Performance
Shares of JVA opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Coffee has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
