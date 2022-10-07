StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
LITB opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
