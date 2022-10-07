StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MHH stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $184.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

