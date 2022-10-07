StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

MediWound Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.09. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 56.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile



MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

